Man arrested as two killed in shooting in eastern Germany near synagogue

File image
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 01:44 PM

Two people have been killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle as reports emerge of another shooting in the country.

In the original incident several shots were fired and the suspected assailants then fled in a car, police said in a tweet.

(Screen shot/@Polizei_HAL)
(Screen shot/@Polizei_HAL)

The police later said a person had been arrested after the shooting.

They did not give any details of the person arrested and said police are in the process of “stabilising the situation”.

Police earlier said that several shots were fired and the suspected assailants then fled in a car.

They urged residents to stay in their homes.

They did not give any further information.

The Bild and Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspapers reported that the shooting took place near a synagogue on the Yom Kippur holiday.

More as we get it ...

TOPIC: Germany

