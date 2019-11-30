News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested after teenagers injured in Hague stabbing

By Press Association
Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 07:51 PM

Dutch police have arrested a 35-year-old homeless man on suspicion of stabbing three teenagers on a street in The Hague that was crowded with Black Friday shoppers.

The man, who has not been identified, was detained in The Hague early on Saturday evening and taken to a police station for questioning, police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper said.

The victims, two 15-year-old girls and a 13-year-old boy, were treated in hospital and released late on Friday. Police said in a statement that the victims do not know one another.

The victims have spoken to detectives.

The arrest came after police said they were “using all our available means – visible and unseen – to find the suspect”.

The incident occurred in a busy shopping area, which was packed with people on Black Friday (Phil Nijhuis/AP)
The incident occurred in a busy shopping area, which was packed with people on Black Friday (Phil Nijhuis/AP)

That included studying video footage from the area, where many surveillance cameras are located.

The attack came hours after the London Bridge terrorist attack in which a man wearing a fake explosive vest stabbed several people, killing two, before he was fatally shot by officers.

Dutch police say the motive for the stabbing in The Hague remains unknown. “We are keeping all scenarios open,” their statement said.

The stabbing occurred at around 7.45pm local time in an area busy with shoppers and close to the city’s most popular nightlife.

Police cordoned off the area overnight as forensics experts combed the street for clues.

The street was opened again on Saturday.

