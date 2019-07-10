News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man arrested after scaling Buckingham Palace’s front gates

Man arrested after scaling Buckingham Palace’s front gates
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 09:46 PM

A man has been arrested in England after climbing Buckingham Palace’s front gates in the early hours of the morning.

The 22-year-old was held on suspicion of trespass at around 2am this morning by specialist royal police officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

The country's Queen was known to be at the palace on Wednesday carrying out official royal duties.

The tall gates stand well above head height (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The tall gates stand well above head height (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The intruder was not carrying any weapons and the incident is not being treated as terror-related, according to the force.

At their lowest point the gates are several metres high and stand well above head height.

The man remains in custody at a nearby police station in central London.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: “The 22-year-old man was arrested at approximately 2am on Wednesday July 10 by officers from the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Command after he climbed over the front gates at Buckingham Palace.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Virgin Orbit hails test of air-launched satellite boosterVirgin Orbit hails test of air-launched satellite booster

Storm floods New Orleans as Gulf Coast braces for possible hurricaneStorm floods New Orleans as Gulf Coast braces for possible hurricane

Patience means more prizes for Open hopeful Rory McIlroyPatience means more prizes for Open hopeful Rory McIlroy

Cork's U-20s set up Munster hurling final with Tipperary after win over ClareCork's U-20s set up Munster hurling final with Tipperary after win over Clare

Buckingham Palace

More in this Section

Homicide kills more people than armed conflict; Women continue to bear 'greatest burden'Homicide kills more people than armed conflict; Women continue to bear 'greatest burden'

Germany denies backing Bank of England chief Mark Carney as next head of IMFGermany denies backing Bank of England chief Mark Carney as next head of IMF

May compares Corbyn to 'Groucho Marx' in clash over ‘burning injustices’ during PMQs exchangesMay compares Corbyn to 'Groucho Marx' in clash over ‘burning injustices’ during PMQs exchanges

Indian airline technician crushed by landing gear flapsIndian airline technician crushed by landing gear flaps


Lifestyle

Physical activity is essential for children, Olympians Marian and Rob Heffernan tell Cliona Foley. They also believe sport does not always have to have a competitive edge to get positive resultsTrack and play: Olympians Marian and Rob Heffernan on importance of keeping kids active

Dublin spoken-word poet Stephen James Smith talks to Ellie O’Byrne as he faces economic exile from his city.No place like the home spoken-word poet Stephen James Smith faces economic exile from

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

The parkland setting of Russborough will be the setting for what promises to be a fun day out on July 28, says Peter Dowdall.Gardening: It's show time for all ages at Russborough

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »