Man arrested after nearly six hours on crane near London's Shard

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 08:42 PM

A man who climbed a crane by the Shard in London and stayed there for nearly six hours has been arrested.

Police, fire and the London Ambulance Service were called to St Thomas St, London Bridge, just before 1pm today after the man was spotted at a height on the crane.

The area was cordoned off and roads were closed.

The disruption also affected local bus routes.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed he eventually came down at 6:45pm and was subsequently detained. He was arrested for aggravated trespass and remains in custody.

His motives are not known at this stage.

