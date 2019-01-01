NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man arrested after Manchester stabbings detained under Mental Health Act

Tuesday, January 01, 2019 - 10:12 PM

The terror suspect who was arrested after a “frenzied” New Year’s Eve stabbing which left three people hurt has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the 25 year-old, who is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, has been assessed by specialist medical staff. Police are searching his home.

A spokesman said: “The counter-terrorism investigation remains ongoing.

“There is nothing to suggest the involvement of other people in this attack, but confirming this remains a main priority for the investigation.

“The search of the address in Cheetham Hill continues.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May joined British Transport Police in commending the emergency services for containing the threat during the incident, which occurred at around 9pm on Monday at Manchester Victoria Station.

Police at Victoria Station in Manchester following the incident (PA)

- Press Association


