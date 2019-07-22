News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man arrested after five people killed in shooting at popular Acapulco bar

Monday, July 22, 2019 - 06:42 AM

A man has been arrested after five men were killed and six others wounded when gunmen opened fire at a popular bar in Acapulco, south-western Mexico.

It was the latest in a string of violent incidents for the once-glamorous Pacific Coast resort city that has fallen on hard times.

The Guerrero state prosecutor’s office said the shootings took place on Sunday morning at a watering hole called Mr Bar, which is on the city’s broad coastal avenue across the street from high-rise beachside hotels.

Located in the city’s so-called Golden Zone, the bar is frequented by locals and tourists alike.

The shooting was the latest incident of violence in the Mexican coastal city (Bernardino Hernandez/PA)
Acapulco is full of summer vacationers, and days earlier authorities launched a security operation for the tourist season.

The victims were all said to be Acapulco residents. Forensic examiners recovered 21 bullet casings from the scene, which was cordoned off by soldiers and police.

Authorities were interviewing witnesses to determine whether the shooting may have been the result of an attack or a dispute between patrons.

Guerrero state and Acapulco has seen high violence and homicide rates in recent years.

The resort city has fallen off among international tourist after fashionable decades ago for many in the Hollywood jet-set.

- Press Association

