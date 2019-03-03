NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Man arrested after egg thrown at Jeremy Corbyn during mosque visit

Sunday, March 03, 2019 - 06:13 PM

A man has been arrested after Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was egged during a visit to a north London mosque.

The Metropolitan Police said a 41-year-old man was “quickly detained” by officers on suspicion of assault.

Mr Corbyn was unharmed and continued with his programme as part of the Visit My Mosque Day, the Press Association understands.

The attack happened while he was visiting the Finsbury Park Mosque and Muslim Welfare House in his constituency.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “On Sunday, March 3 at around 3:52pm an egg was thrown at a Member of Parliament.”

The alleged attacker is in custody at a north London police station, the spokesman added.

The incident happened in Seven Sisters Road.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Boy, 17, stabbed to death in UK village named by police

Woman arrested on suspicion of murdering three-month-old baby

Passenger tells of ‘big bang’ in aborted take-off as Stansted suspends flights

Novichok victim appeals for justice as Salisbury declared ‘safe’ after poisoning


KEYWORDS

Finsbury Park MosqueJeremy CorbynLabour Partypolitics

More in this Section

Sanders calls for political revolution as he launches 2020 campaign

Family of 17-year-old girl fatally stabbed in park appeal for witnesses

Donald Trump predicts re-election to White House with increased majority

Mundell and Carlaw urge backing for PM’s deal to leave EU


Lifestyle

Are anti-pollution beauty products worth your money?

A call to arms against invaders lurking in your garden

Wish List: Stunning showers, scents and sea sponges

Designers striking a balance for gender equality

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »