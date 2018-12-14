NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man arrested after being found with huge stash of chocolate

Friday, December 14, 2018 - 10:07 AM

A man has been arrested in England on suspicion of stealing £200 (€222) worth of chocolate bars.

Police said the man was found with the chocolates, which included an enormous stash of Twirl bars, after being chased by an officer in Ashton Hurst, Greater Manchester.

The suspect had been spotted "making off" from a shop in Hollins Road, Oldham, as officers were on their way to their annual Christmas dinner with the local community, Greater Manchester Police said.

After detaining the man, police also discovered that he was carrying a kitchen knife and was wanted for failing to appear at court.

The haul of chocolate bars found by officers when they arrested a suspected shoplifter. Pic: GMP Tameside North


