News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»CORONAVIRUS

Man angry about coronavirus closure in US attacks couple with machete

By Press Association
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 - 12:22 PM

A Tennessee couple were in critical care after being attacked by a machete-wielding man who was angry about coronavirus shutdowns, police said.

Kelvin Edwards, 35, attacked Kevin Craft, 55, and his wife, Leanne Craft, 50, of Brentwood, on Sunday afternoon at a Public Storage site in Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

Edwards took the machete from his bin at the storage facility and continued striking the couple even after they were bleeding on the floor, police said.

The victims were transported to hospital after police officers used multiple tourniquets to control their bleeding.

Police said they found Edwards with his hands raised in surrender on the street outside the facility three minutes after receiving a 911 call about the attack.

Investigators said Edwards, who is homeless, told them he attacked the couple to demonstrate his anger about the coronavirus shutdowns and his inability to get into Rescue Mission, an organisation that serves homeless people.

Edwards was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder for the attack Sunday, police said.

According to its website, the Nashville Rescue Mission has remained open to individuals without shelter during the pandemic.

READ MORE

Trump talks from the top of his head, says ex-UK scientific adviser

More on this topic

Author Neil Gaiman apologies over lockdown journey from New Zealand to SkyeAuthor Neil Gaiman apologies over lockdown journey from New Zealand to Skye

Single Aussie Rules players seek clarity on 'bonk ban'Single Aussie Rules players seek clarity on 'bonk ban'

‘Long-term’ mental health consequences from lockdown‘Long-term’ mental health consequences from lockdown

China's ambassador to Ireland claims Trump's 'inhumane' attacks 'will only cause discrimination' China's ambassador to Ireland claims Trump's 'inhumane' attacks 'will only cause discrimination'


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up