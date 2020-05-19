Man angry about coronavirus closure in US attacks couple with machete

A Tennessee couple were in critical care after being attacked by a machete-wielding man who was angry about coronavirus shutdowns, police said.

Kelvin Edwards, 35, attacked Kevin Craft, 55, and his wife, Leanne Craft, 50, of Brentwood, on Sunday afternoon at a Public Storage site in Nashville, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

Kelvin D. Edwards has been interviewed and is now at booking. Warrants charging him with 2 counts of attempted murder are being prepared. pic.twitter.com/2vT5SwUsvp May 18, 2020

Edwards took the machete from his bin at the storage facility and continued striking the couple even after they were bleeding on the floor, police said.

The victims were transported to hospital after police officers used multiple tourniquets to control their bleeding.

Police said they found Edwards with his hands raised in surrender on the street outside the facility three minutes after receiving a 911 call about the attack.

Investigators said Edwards, who is homeless, told them he attacked the couple to demonstrate his anger about the coronavirus shutdowns and his inability to get into Rescue Mission, an organisation that serves homeless people.

We are pulling for the recovery of Kevin & Leanne Craft of Brentwood who were attacked by a machete-wielding stranger Sun afternoon. Here are parts of this afternoon's news conf, which includes officers who worked to arrest suspect Kelvin Edwards & save the lives of the victims. pic.twitter.com/RSm1QN301u — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 19, 2020

Edwards was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder for the attack Sunday, police said.

According to its website, the Nashville Rescue Mission has remained open to individuals without shelter during the pandemic.