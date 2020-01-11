News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man and woman appear in UK court charged with two-year-old’s murder

Man and woman appear in UK court charged with two-year-old’s murder
By Press Association
Saturday, January 11, 2020 - 01:48 PM

A man and a woman have appeared in court in England charged with the murder of a two-year-old boy.

Martin Currie, 36, and Sarah O’Brien, 32, are accused of murdering Keigan O’Brien, who died in hospital on Thursday.

The defendants, both of Bosworth Road, Doncaster, appeared before magistrates in the town and were remanded into custody.

They will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

The toddler was treated by ambulance staff following reports that he was in cardiac arrest at a property in Bosworth Road in the Adwick area of Doncaster on Wednesday, South Yorkshire Police said.

A post-mortem examination later showed he died from head injuries.

Keigan O'Briencourt

More in this Section

Taiwanese president with tough stance on China wins second term in officeTaiwanese president with tough stance on China wins second term in office

Oman names culture minister as successor to Sultan QaboosOman names culture minister as successor to Sultan Qaboos

Australian wildfires merge into massive infernoAustralian wildfires merge into massive inferno

Iran admits Ukrainian plane was shot down ‘due to human error’Iran admits Ukrainian plane was shot down ‘due to human error’


Lifestyle

Food allergies are on the rise. If you’re a parent, you’ll know this because of frequent reminders not to pack nuts in your children’s lunchboxes.Food reaction: Does your child have an allergy?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »