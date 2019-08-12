Man admits voyeurism, outraging public decency and burglary charges in UK

A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty in England to offences of voyeurism, outraging public decency and burglary.

Pawel Relowicz admitted four counts of voyeurism, two counts of outraging public decency and three counts of burglary when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

Relowicz, of Raglan Street, Hull, was also charged with two further counts of burglary, one of outraging public decency and one of handling stolen goods.

Richard Woolfall, prosecuting, said it would not be in the public interest to have a trial on these charges and asked that they lie on file.

Relowicz sat in the dock wearing glasses and a grey sweatshirt and entered his guilty pleas through a Polish interpreter.

The four voyeurism charges involved him watching four different women on four occasions between July 2017 and December 2018.

The charges stated that “for the purposes of sexual gratification” he observed the women “doing a private act… in a private place… knowing that (the women) did not consent to being observed for Pawel Relowicz’s sexual gratification”.

He also admitted two counts of committing an act of outraging public decency by masturbating in a public place.

The offences happened on Newland Avenue, in Hull, on January 12 and on Wellesley Avenue, Hull, on January 20.

Relowicz admitted stealing £148 in cash from a house on Chester Avenue, Hull, between July 29 and August 1 2017; stealing three vibrators from a house on Raglan Street, Hull, between December 7 and 10 2017; and stealing a laptop, a Kindle, a portable speaker, a quantity of sex toys, clothing, condoms and various photographs from a house on Ventnor Street, Hull, between January 25 and 28 this year.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, Recorder of Sheffield, told the defendant he would be sentenced at a later date.