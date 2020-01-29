News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man accused of killing British police officer asks for trial to be in Pakistan

Man accused of killing British police officer asks for trial to be in Pakistan
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 01:26 PM

A Pakistani man arrested earlier this month in Islamabad in connection with the 2005 killing of a female police officer in the UK does not want to be extradited and has asked to be tried in his home country.

The 71-year-old suspect, Piran Ditta Khan, appeared before a court in Islamabad for a second hearing over the UK’s extradition request.

His arrest was the result of close co-operation between Pakistani authorities and British detectives, police said.

His lawyer, Raja Ghaneem Aabar, said the court is expected to review Pakistani investigations into the case before considering a final decision on the UK’s extradition request.

The next hearing is due within 10 days, he added.

My client can respond to any questions from British police via video link

Khan refused to answer questions by reporters as to whether he was involved in the fatal shooting of police officer Sharon Beshenivsky, a 38-year-old mother-of-three killed outside a travel agency in Bradford while responding to an armed robbery call.

After the killing, six men were arrested in Britain but Khan, who was suspected of being the armed gang’s organiser, had fled abroad.

In 2016, police in Britain issued a fresh appeal for Khan, who remained at large despite a reward of £20,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Mr Aabar said Khan has maintained his innocence during the investigation in Pakistan and that he would fight to prove his client’s innocence.

He added that he believed Khan was falsely implicated in the case.

“Pakistani investigators are yet to complete their report into the 2005 crime that was committed in Britain,” he said.

“My client is suspected of links to that offence and he wants to be tried in Pakistan as he is a Pakistani citizen.

“His trial should be held in Pakistan. My client can respond to any questions from British police via video link.”

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

450 jobs to go as BBC cuts news services including 5Live and Newsnight450 jobs to go as BBC cuts news services including 5Live and Newsnight

Two more accusers to testify against Harvey WeinsteinTwo more accusers to testify against Harvey Weinstein

Boeing posts first annual loss since 1997Boeing posts first annual loss since 1997

Scientists design bandages that can ‘sense and treat bacterial infections’Scientists design bandages that can ‘sense and treat bacterial infections’


Lifestyle

The duo are hosting a new Netflix competition show, putting designers through their paces.Next In Fashion: Why Alexa Chung and Tan France are style icons

Fresh water no filter: #instagood.The 10 most Instagrammed lakes in the world

A stay at tranquil hideaway The Residence is an indulgent way to unwind, rest and recuperate, says Sophie Goodall.Why this luxurious Turkish resort is the ultimate sanctuary for wellness and relaxation

The benefits of cutting down on booze can last way beyond the new year. Lauren Taylor finds out more about strategies to help make the change stick.Beyond Dry January: Is it time to reassess our relationship with alcohol in the longer term?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »