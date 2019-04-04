NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Man accused of Christchurch mosque attacks charged with 50 counts of murder

Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 06:52 AM

The man accused of carrying out the Christchurch mosque attacks will face 50 murder charges and 39 attempted murder charges when he makes his second court appearance, New Zealand police said.

Police had earlier filed a single, representative murder charge against 28-year-old Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant.

He is due to appear via video link during a brief hearing on Friday, and will not be required to enter a plea.

Fifty people died in the attacks on two mosques on March 15, while another 50 were injured.

Police said in a brief statement that they were considering filing more charges against Tarrant but could not comment further as the case was before the court.

Tarrant’s first court appearance was on the day after the attacks in the Christchurch District Court.

His case has now been moved to the High Court due to the seriousness of the charges.

Tarrant has reportedly been moved to a high-security prison in Auckland, which is why he will appear via video link.

During the scheduled court hearing, media photographs will not be allowed and reporting on the proceedings will be severely restricted under New Zealand law.

Mourners carry the casket of Syed Areeb Ahmed, a victim of the Christchurch mosque shootings, during his funeral in Karachi, Pakistan (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

The intent of the law is to avoid the possibility the reporting and images would taint the views of potential jurors before they hear evidence in court.

Judge Cameron Mander said in a note that the brief hearing would mainly be about the accused gunman’s legal representation.

Tarrant earlier dismissed lawyer Richard Peters, who was assigned to represent him during his district court appearance. Mr Peters said Tarrant told him that he wanted to represent himself.

The judge said he had received applications from 25 media organisations to take film, photographs or audio recordings of Friday’s hearing but had denied all of them. He said reporters could remain throughout and take notes, although would be restricted in what they could report.

He said media could still use pixelated images of Tarrant which the district court judge had allowed.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Varadkar to hold Brexit talks with Merkel

More on this topic

Australian senator censured for blaming victims in New Zealand mosque attacks

New Zealand politicians overwhelmingly approve gun restrictions

New Zealand initiates bill to ban guns used in mosque attack

Ex-New Zealand PM calls for tech firms to act on extremism in wake of attack

KEYWORDS

Brenton Harrison TarrantChristchurchMosque attacksNew Zealand

More in this Section

British army investigating after video of soldiers shooting Jeremy Corbyn image surfaces

Philippines seizes 757 tarantulas flown in from Poland

World’s largest amphibian goes on display at London Zoo

Brunei invokes laws allowing stoning for gay sex and adultery


Lifestyle

From Lahore to Castlebar: The International Dublin Literary Award Shortlist

Learning Points: What do you do if your child is being bullied?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »