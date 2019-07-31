News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man, 86, released under investigation in 1982 murder case after human remains found in septic tank

Man, 86, released under investigation in 1982 murder case after human remains found in septic tank
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 09:51 AM

An 86-year-old man arrested in England on suspicion of murder in connection with the discovery of human remains in a septic tank has been released under investigation.

Detectives believe the remains are those of farmer’s wife Brenda Venables, who disappeared in 1982.

Mrs Venables, 48, was reported missing from the couple’s then home in a village in Worcestershire, in the south-west of England, by her husband David.

West Mercia Police launched a murder investigation after the grim find at the house in Bestmans Lane, Kempsey, on July 12.

Police were at the current home of Mr Venables on Tuesday (Richard Vernalls/PA)
Police were at the current home of Mr Venables on Tuesday (Richard Vernalls/PA)

On Tuesday, detectives arrested a pensioner in connection with the inquiry and officers spent much of the day at the bungalow where Mr Venables, 86, now lives in the village.

Police would not be drawn on activity at the scene other than to say it was “a line of investigation”.

Flowers have been placed on the septic tank in which the remains were found, in the backyard of the farmhouse where Mr and Mrs Venables lived when she disappeared.

A force spokesman said detectives are still awaiting DNA results but “the general circumstances lead us to believe” the remains are likely to be those of Mrs Venables.

In May 1982, Mr Venables told the Worcester News: “I just woke up to find that she had gone.

A planter with flowers has been placed on the cover of the septic tank (Richard Vernalls/PA)
A planter with flowers has been placed on the cover of the septic tank (Richard Vernalls/PA)

“She has never done anything like this before and I haven’t the faintest idea what has happened to her.”

The couple had no children, according to the article.

It is understood the remains were discovered after the tank was drained during routine maintenance.

Police said the formal identification process is likely to take a few weeks.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “Police investigating the discovery of female human remains in Kempsey, Worcestershire, on Friday July 12 have released a man under investigation.

“The investigation is currently ongoing and officers are exploring various lines of inquiry.”

READ MORE

Tories to be ‘annihilated’ in poll if Johnson fails on Brexit, Farage says

- Press Association

More on this topic

Modern slavery gang boss who fled during trial in UK found holed up in Polish flatModern slavery gang boss who fled during trial in UK found holed up in Polish flat

US and China end trade talks as Trump talks toughUS and China end trade talks as Trump talks tough

4 summer berries and their amazing health benefits4 summer berries and their amazing health benefits

Rugged, rural and relaxing: The Greek island chain where you won’t find crowdsRugged, rural and relaxing: The Greek island chain where you won’t find crowds

Brenda VenablesKempseyWest Mercia PoliceWorcestershire

More in this Section

Wetland crops could help cut carbon emissions – expertsWetland crops could help cut carbon emissions – experts

Human ‘love hormone’ found to turn starfish stomachs inside outHuman ‘love hormone’ found to turn starfish stomachs inside out

Sudanese rally against deadly crackdown on student protestSudanese rally against deadly crackdown on student protest

RAF Typhoon jets intercept Russian military aircraft near EstoniaRAF Typhoon jets intercept Russian military aircraft near Estonia


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee talks to Tony Farrell about his work, career and thoughts on design.‘Everything I make has a function’: We meet woodturner Tony Farrell

Rachel Green? More like Rachel Evergreen, as Jennifer Aniston has kept her skin nearly as youthful as the day she appeared on our screens as her character in Friends. If you ask most women who’d they like to age like the most, tenner bets the answer is Jennifer Aniston.The Skin Nerd: So no one told you ... secrets to Jennifer Aniston’s flawless skin

Sometimes, a must-watch comedy hits our screens: This Way Up is exactly that. Georgia Humphreys meets its creator and star, comedian Aisling Bea, to find out what inspired itLife’s on the up for Aisling Bea ahead of new TV comedy

There can only be one. Highlander may have coined the phrase, but Fortnite has owned it. On Sunday, it was the high ground (not the highland) that won the day, with a peerless performance by 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf, better known as Bugha, crowning him World Champion.GameTech: Fortnite world champion takes home $3m

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »