Man, 70, pleads guilty to possessing millions of indecent images and storing guns in UK bunker

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 12:32 PM

A man has pleaded guilty in England to possessing one of the largest known collections of indecent images in England and Wales and storing prohibited firearms in a bunker underneath his home.

Prosecutors explained to York Crown Court in the north of England how Geoffrey Crossland, 70, had amassed more than 2.2 million indecent images.

Officers were raiding the pensioner's home in Padside Green Farm, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, when they found the bunker, which was made from shipping containers. They found guns hidden underneath the property, along with ammunition.

North Yorkshire Police said the seizure of the images was the biggest in the county, and included 6,946 in the most extreme category A.

He had previously admitted three counts of making indecent photographs and pleaded guilty to 11 counts in relation to the possession of firearms and ammunition when he appeared in court today.

He will be sentenced later today.

- Press Association

