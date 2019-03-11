Man, 70, jailed for possessing millions of indecent images and storing guns in UK bunker

Update: Geoffrey Crossland, 70, who amassed a vast collection of more than two million indecent images and stored prohibited weapons in a bunker under his home, has been jailed for 12 years and eight months in England.

Crossland, wearing a grey jumper, showed no emotion as he was given the sentence at York Crown Court.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC, sentencing, told him: "Your criminality was unearthed, almost literally, on October 18 last year, when officers searched your house for images of children.

"One issue which is not forgotten is that these images capture real-life people, and at the same time real-life sexual abuse being carried out on them."

The judge added that the "scale of the depravity" that the images depicted was hard for the public to understand.

The court heard how officers executed a search warrant of his home address on October 18 last year, at which stage they found SD cards, USB sticks, DVDs, SIM cards, floppy disks, laptops, tablets and mobile phones littered with indecent images.

Prosecutor Stephen Wood explained how the pensioner had "painstakingly categorised" the pictures, with some being listed under terms like "animal abuse", "peach Asian street meat", and "young Russian brother and sister".

Some of the images dated as far back as 1998, implying that the defendant had a "longstanding interest in children", Mr Wood said.

He was arrested at Heathrow Airport days after his home was searched by officers, having been on a shooting holiday in Argentina.

The court heard how the vast store of images had been "carefully collected and collated" by Crossland, before then being ranked by the defendant.

Of the weapons offences, which incorporated nine illegally-held firearms, the judge said: "The risk to the public is clear to all, but that risk is increased by the volume of weapons you held and the volume of ammunition which you also held."

The court heard how Crossland had held around 24,000 rounds of ammunition, as well as expanding bullets.

The work of North Yorkshire Police in investigating the case and bringing Crossland to court was praised by the judge at the end of his sentencing remarks.

Earlier: Man, 70, pleads guilty to possessing millions of indecent images and storing guns in UK bunker

A man has pleaded guilty in England to possessing one of the largest known collections of indecent images in England and Wales and storing prohibited firearms in a bunker underneath his home.

Prosecutors explained to York Crown Court in the north of England how Geoffrey Crossland, 70, had amassed more than 2.2 million indecent images.

Officers were raiding the pensioner's home in Padside Green Farm, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, when they found the bunker, which was made from shipping containers. They found guns hidden underneath the property, along with ammunition.

North Yorkshire Police said the seizure of the images was the biggest in the county, and included 6,946 in the most extreme category A.

He had previously admitted three counts of making indecent photographs and pleaded guilty to 11 counts in relation to the possession of firearms and ammunition when he appeared in court today.

He will be sentenced later today.

- Press Association