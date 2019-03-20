NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man, 44, accused of sharing mosque attack video remanded in custody

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 10:41 AM

A man accused of sharing video of the mosque attacks in New Zealand has been remanded in custody.

Philip Arps, 44, appeared in a Christchurch court on Wednesday on two charges of distributing the video of last week's attack on Al Noor mosque, a violation of the country's objectionable publications law.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Arps has not entered a plea and remained expressionless during the hearing, his hands clasped behind his back.

Judge Stephen O'Driscoll denied him bail.

Charging documents accuse Arps of distributing the video on Saturday, one day after the massacre.

