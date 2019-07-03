News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 40, dies after south London stabbing

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 10:24 PM

A 40-year-old man has died after being stabbed in broad daylight in England.

The victim was rushed to hospital after the attack in Latchmere Road, Battersea, south London, on Wednesday afternoon, Scotland Yard said.

But he died of his stab injuries at 7.40 pm, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police forensics on Latchmere Road in Battersea (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Police were called to a reported fight at around 2.45pm and attended with the London Ambulance Service.

There have been no arrests and surrounding roads have been closed.

The victim’s family have been told and a post-mortem examination will take place.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command has been informed.

- Press Association

