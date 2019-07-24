News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Man, 24, jailed in Sheffield over remote-controlled vehicle bomb plot

Man, 24, jailed in Sheffield over remote-controlled vehicle bomb plot
File photo
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 11:29 AM

An Iraqi-Kurd man who plotted a terror attack involving the use of a bomb inside a remotely-controlled vehicle has been jailed for 15 years.

Farhad Salah was described by counter-terrorism police as posing a “very real risk to the safety of the public in the UK”, with prosecutors saying he had hoped to harm “others he considered to be infidels”.

Over the course of a five-week re-trial at Sheffield Crown Court, jurors heard how the 24-year-old, described as being a supporter of Islamic State, had been in the early stages of testing small improvised explosive devices in preparation for an attack when he was arrested.

Describing the extent of Salah’s plotting to jurors, prosecutor Anne Whyte QC said during the trial: “The intention was to manufacture a device which would be placed in a vehicle but controlled remotely so that no-one had to martyr themselves in the process.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson prepares to take the reins of power

“Farhad Salah had decided that improvised explosive devices could be made and used in a way here in the UK that spared his own life preferably but harmed others he considered to be infidels.”

She said that a week before being detained, the defendant had messaged a Facebook contact to say: “My only attempt is to find a way to carry out martyrdom operation with cars without driver, everything is perfect only the programme is left …”

Ms Whyte said that Salah was getting “increasingly desperate” to do something for Islamic State at the time of his plotting but had been unable to travel to the Middle East due to his unsettled immigration status, with his application for asylum in the UK still being determined at the time of his arrest in December 2017.

Earlier this month, jurors found Salah guilty of preparing to commit acts of terrorism, and on Wednesday, Judge Paul Watson QC sentenced him to 18 years, comprising a 15-year jail term with an extended three-year period on licence.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Theresa May one of the shortest-serving PMs

More on this topic

Judge orders 'false and misleading' injury claim by Dublin taxi driver be considered for prosecutionJudge orders 'false and misleading' injury claim by Dublin taxi driver be considered for prosecution

Mum-of-three stole €27k after taking 82-year-old Donegal woman's bank cardMum-of-three stole €27k after taking 82-year-old Donegal woman's bank card

No jail time for grieving father who obstructed gardaí gathering horsesNo jail time for grieving father who obstructed gardaí gathering horses

Physiotherapist gets suspended sentence for glassing woman in pubPhysiotherapist gets suspended sentence for glassing woman in pub

Islamic StateTerrorismTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

The abrasive Vote Leave architect to advise Boris JohnsonThe abrasive Vote Leave architect to advise Boris Johnson

In pictures: A look back at Mrs May’s memorable moments as she leaves Downing StreetIn pictures: A look back at Mrs May’s memorable moments as she leaves Downing Street

Assistant to Mother Teresa dies after alleged attack in WalesAssistant to Mother Teresa dies after alleged attack in Wales

Lightning storms kill 20 in eastern IndiaLightning storms kill 20 in eastern India


Lifestyle

He's one of the most successful cyclists of the 1980s and is regarded as one of the greatest classics riders.The Shape I'm In: Getting in gear with Seán Kelly

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »