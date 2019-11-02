News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 22, arrested in Manchester after death of 10-month-old baby girl

By Press Association
Saturday, November 02, 2019 - 01:04 PM

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 10-month-old baby girl in Farnworth, near Bolton.

Paramedics were called to a property on Crompton Street shortly after 5.30pm on Friday after receiving reports the girl was unresponsive.

She was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wilkinson, of Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team, said: “First and foremost I want to extend my sincere condolences to the family of this little girl, who are being supported at this incredibly difficult time by specially trained officers.

“The investigation team is determined to understand how and why this little girl died, and we have arrested a man on suspicion of murder who will be questioned later today.

“We will be continuing enquiries throughout the days and weeks ahead and I would encourage anyone who has information to please contact police.”

Anybody with information should contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 9908, quoting incident number 2544 of November 1, 2019.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

