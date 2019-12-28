News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man, 21, arrested in terror probe as London property searched

By Press Association
Saturday, December 28, 2019 - 10:31 AM

A 21-year-old man has been arrested by counter-terror police.

The suspect, who has not been named, is being held by the Metropolitan Police in London following his arrest at a residential address in east London on Saturday morning.

The property is currently being search by officers.

Scotland Yard said the man is being held on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Police did not provide any further details about the arrest.

