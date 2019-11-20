News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Malta arrests businessman ‘over murder of investigative reporter’

Malta arrests businessman ‘over murder of investigative reporter’
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 04:13 PM

Maltese authorities have arrested a prominent businessman who appears to be a “person of interest” in the assassination of a leading investigative reporter.

Yorgen Fenech was on a yacht that was intercepted sailing northwards away from Malta by the military early on Wednesday and forced back to port.

In remarks to reporters, prime minister Joseph Muscat did not directly tie the arrest to the murder of 53-year-old Daphne Caruana Galizia in a car bombing in October 2017, but he said it appeared to result from comments he made a day earlier the possibility of a pardon for an alleged middleman who had offered to identify the mastermind of the killing.

Ms Caruana Galizia’s three sons were more direct in their comments on Twitter, making a direct link between the arrest and their mother’s assassination.

Daphne Caruana Galizia (Jon Borg/AP)
Daphne Caruana Galizia (Jon Borg/AP)

Mr Muscat said he instructed police to be on the lookout for unusual actions by “people of interest” in the long-unsolved murder, after announcing on Tuesday that a pardon would be possible for the middleman if information he provided could stand up in court.

“If I had not given these instructions, maybe today we might be speaking of persons of interest who might have escaped,” Mr Muscat told reporters.

He declined to comment further out of concern that any comments might prejudice a case.

READ MORE

Ambassador says Trump lawyer Giuliani was pushing for Ukraine quid pro quo

The prime minister said no politician is tied to Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder, by tweets from her sons tie the arrested businessman directly to Muscat’s chief of staff and a former energy minister.

No details of charges against Fenech have been revealed, but authorities would have 48 hours to decide on them.

He is a prominent hotelier and director of the Maltese power company. His name was on leaked documents as a source of income for companies named in the Panama Papers.

Ms Caruana Galizia alleged on her blog eight months before her death that a company called 17 Black Ltd was connected to Maltese politicians, but provided no specific evidence.

That reporting was picked up by the Daphne Project after her murder. It reported in April 2018 that Malta’s anti-money laundering watchdog had identified Fenech, the chief executive of a Maltese property developer, as the owner of 17 Black.

The Daphne Project followed a paper trail to two Panama companies in the names of two people close to Mr Muscat — his chief of staff and the former energy minister — that stood to receive payments from 17 Black for unspecified services. There is no evidence the payments went ahead.

READ MORE

Ambassador says Trump lawyer Giuliani was pushing for Ukraine quid pro quo

More on this topic

TD calls for more support for media industry as job losses loom at Virgin Media IrelandTD calls for more support for media industry as job losses loom at Virgin Media Ireland

Bestselling writer brought to book during radio interviewBestselling writer brought to book during radio interview

How the British media reacted to the death of Isis leader Abu Bakr al-BaghdadiHow the British media reacted to the death of Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

Media banned from naming mother who smothered child with pillowMedia banned from naming mother who smothered child with pillow

Daphne Caruana GaliziaYorgen FenechTOPIC: Media news

More in this Section

Teenage neo-Nazi convicted in UK of planning terrorist actsTeenage neo-Nazi convicted in UK of planning terrorist acts

TripAdvisor suspends reviews of Pizza Express restaurant cited by Prince AndrewTripAdvisor suspends reviews of Pizza Express restaurant cited by Prince Andrew

Ambassador says Trump lawyer Giuliani was pushing for Ukraine quid pro quoAmbassador says Trump lawyer Giuliani was pushing for Ukraine quid pro quo

Last campus protesters hold out as Hong Kong schools reopenLast campus protesters hold out as Hong Kong schools reopen


Lifestyle

This week I am going to devote my entire column to cakes and baking.Darina Allen on cakes and baking: Buy the finest ingredients and always use butter

WE went shoe shopping for the kids at the weekend. To be honest, I couldn’t see anything wrong with the old shoes.Learner Dad: 'I’m afraid of being in a shop with my kids'

Well first and foremost, it depends what type of cold you have, as Prudence Wade discovers.Should you exercise when you’ve got a cold?

Make like a Masterchef contestant with this sophisticated dessert.How to make Marcus Wareing’s milk chocolate, raspberry and thyme tart

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »