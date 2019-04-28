NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Male model dies after collapsing on catwalk during Brazilian fashion show

Sunday, April 28, 2019 - 05:44 PM

A male model taking part in Sao Paulo’s Fashion Week has died after becoming ill and falling on the catwalk.

A statement from organisers said Tales Soares took ill on Saturday while modelling clothes for fashion brand Ocksa.

A medical team attended to him on the catwalk and Mr Soares was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death is not known.

Model Tales Soares collapsed on the catwalk (Leco Viana/Thenews2 via AP)

A newspaper reported that Mr Soares tripped on his shoelace and fell. According to the paper, people in the crowd initially thought his fall was part of a performance.

A photo showed the model lying face down on the catwalk while paramedics treated him. The paper reported he was 26-years-old.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Find the bee products to suit you

Reinventing the Dior man: Kim Jones is transforming the way men dress

How to make a statement of intent with a suit

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards is the newest face of sneaker brand Superga

KEYWORDS

Brazil

More in this Section

'Help us, we are losing everything': Thousands at risk as serious flooding hits Mozambique

German skiers killed in avalanche

Hundreds of flights cancelled as Scandinavian Airlines pilots strike

Photos of Emiliano Sala in mortuary prompt police investigation - reports


Lifestyle

15 things that make you a really dreadful hotel guest

Six easy ways to boost your memory

We Sell Books: 'I nearly cried. How could you get to your late twenties without being in a bookshop?'

Wish List: Hot new looks for your living room, bedroom, bathroom, garden, and even your handbag

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »