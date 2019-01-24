NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Malaysian royals pick Pahang sultan as new king

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 08:30 AM

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of central Pahang state has been named Malaysia’s new king.

He replaces Sultan Muhammad V, who abdicated unexpectedly after just two years on the throne.

The 49-year-old ruler resigned on January 6 as Malaysia’s 15th king, marking the first abdication in the nation’s history and cutting short his five-year term.

Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (Malaysia Information Ministry/AP)

No reason was given, but the move came after he reportedly married a 25-year-old former Russian beauty queen in November.

Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal, Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, said the Conference of Rulers on Thursday elected Sultan Abdullah under a unique rotating monarchy system.

Sultan Abdullah is a key figure in several international sports bodies.

He will be sworn in on January 31 for a five-year term.

- Press Association


More in this Section

Police resume search for Sala plane

Japanese whalers discuss plan to resume commercial hunt

Trump: State of the Union to be held once shutdown ends

Unrest and uncertainty in Venezuela as Maduro’s rival claims to hold office


Lifestyle

Five top tips for keeping calm and carrying on

Learning Points: Hoarding is far from harmless titillation on TV

Psychological thriller Cellar Door partly inspired by story of Tuam babies

Exploring space in Limerick on the set of Netflix's new show based on the stories of George RR Martin

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »