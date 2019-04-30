NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Malaysia destroys tons of elephant tusks in its campaign against ivory trade

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 12:25 PM

Malaysia has destroyed nearly four tons of elephant tusks and ivory products estimated to be worth 13.26 million ringgit (£2.46 million) as part of its fight against the illegal ivory trade.

The country’s water, land and natural resources minister Xavier Jayakumar said the ivory was confiscated in 15 raids between 2011 and 2017.

The tusks, which were marked, and products such as ivory bracelets and chopsticks were shown to reporters before they were to be thrown into a large incinerator in southern Negeri Sembilan state.

An ivory tusk is displayed before destruction (Vincent Thian/AP)

Mr Jayakumar said the tusks and products were burned to ensure they would not be stolen and sold back in the black market.

He said Malaysia is committed to eradicating illegal wildlife trading, especially in ivory, and to stop smugglers from using Malaysia as a transit hub.

