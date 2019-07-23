News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Malaria parasites resistant to drugs ‘spreading rapidly in South East Asia’

Malaria parasites resistant to drugs ‘spreading rapidly in South East Asia’
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 08:05 AM

Malaria parasites resistant to several drugs are spreading rapidly in South East Asia, scientists have said.

A new report in The Lancet Infectious Diseases examined samples collected from patients with malaria from Cambodia, Laos, north-eastern Thailand and Vietnam, between 2007 and 2018.

From 1,673 whole genome sequences, researchers found the new resistant type of parasite in 1,615 cases.

Before 2009, this type of parasite was only found in western Cambodia but, by 2016/17, its prevalence had risen to more than 50% in all of the surveyed countries except for Laos, the study found.

In north-eastern Thailand and Vietnam, the parasites made up 80% of cases.

The researchers, including experts from the Wellcome Sanger Institute in the UK, said: “Our data clearly show that KEL1/PLA1 (malaria strain) has continued spreading out from western Cambodia and is now highly prevalent in multiple regions of Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam, where it has frequently replaced previous indigenous populations of parasites.

“These findings show an evolutionary process in action.”

Experts told the BBC that the findings raise the “terrifying prospect” that drug resistance could spread to Africa, where most malaria cases and deaths occur.

Malaria is treated with a combination of two drugs – artemisinin and piperaquine.

The researchers said that, by 2013, these drugs were failing to clear malaria infection in 46% of patients treated in western Cambodia.

Inspecting the parasite’s DNA showed that resistance had spread across Cambodia and was also in Laos, Thailand and Vietnam.

“This strain has spread and has become worse,” Dr Roberto Amato, from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, told the BBC.

Professor Tran Tinh Hien, from the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit, in Vietnam, said: “With the spread and intensification of resistance, our findings highlight the urgent need to adopt alternative first-line treatments.”

Professor Olivo Miotto, from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and University of Oxford, told the BBC: “This highly successful resistant parasite strain is capable of invading new territories and acquiring new genetic properties, raising the terrifying prospect that it could spread to Africa, where most malaria cases occur, as resistance to chloroquine did in the 1980s.”

However, Professor Colin Sutherland, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said that, while the drug-resistant parasite has undoubtedly spread, it is not necessarily a global threat.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates there were 435,000 deaths due to malaria across the globe in 2017, of which 403.000 were in Africa.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Man due in court in connection with Louth graveyard incidentMan due in court in connection with Louth graveyard incident

Amanda Knox asks public donors for $10,000 to pay for weddingAmanda Knox asks public donors for $10,000 to pay for wedding

$200m drug haul found after van crashes into police cars outside Sydney station$200m drug haul found after van crashes into police cars outside Sydney station

ESRI report highlights unequal supply of community healthcare around countryESRI report highlights unequal supply of community healthcare around country

Cambodiadrug-resistanthealthLaosMalarianorth-eastern ThailandSouth East Asia

More in this Section

150 firefighters bring huge blaze at London shopping centre under control150 firefighters bring huge blaze at London shopping centre under control

Danish police investigate after 100 gravestones vandalisedDanish police investigate after 100 gravestones vandalised

Tory MP Charlie Elphicke charged with sexually assaulting two womenTory MP Charlie Elphicke charged with sexually assaulting two women

India sends unmanned mission to moon’s far sideIndia sends unmanned mission to moon’s far side


Lifestyle

Pollinators are busy feasting on a tempting selection of flowering plants, says Peter Dowdall.The hedgerows are alive with the sound of insects

Carol O’Callaghan previews Cork Craft Month, when exhibitions, workshops and retail opportunitiesAn insider's guide to Cork Craft Month's exciting exhibitions, shopping opportunities and workshops

With a plethora of culture and content releasing at an incessant rate, finding someone to have that cliched watercooler moment with is getting harder and harder. However, there’s a whole host of pop culture podcasts that do the heavy lifting/watching with you.Trawling through pop culture... so you don’t have to

An exhibition in Skibbereen pays tribute to late photographer Michael Minihane, writes Richard FitzpatrickMichael Minihane has been putting West Cork in the frame for decades

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »