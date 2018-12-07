NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Malala Yousafzai wins Harvard award for education activism

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 12:32 PM

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has been honoured by Harvard University for her work promoting girls’ education.

Ms Yousafzai received the 2018 Gleitsman Award from Harvard’s Kennedy School.

Ms Yousafzai became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 when she was recognised for her global work supporting schooling for all children.

Malala Yousafzai listens to a question from the audience (Charles Krupa/AP)

As a teenager in Pakistan, she survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban.

She later founded the non-profit Malala Fund to support her work.

Harvard officials saidher story has inspired a generation of boys and girls to follow in her footsteps.

Now 21, Ms Yousafzai is a student at Oxford University.

The Gleitsman Award provides $125,000 for activism that has improved quality of life around the world.

- Press Association


