Majority would back Scottish independence if Johnson becomes PM, poll suggests

More than half of Scottish voters would vote to leave the UK if Boris Johnson becomes prime minister, a new poll suggests.

A Panelbase survey of 1,024 voters found that, at the moment, 49% of those questioned support Scottish independence (up one point since last month) while 51% are against it.

However, when asked how they would vote if Johnson were to become prime minister, 53% say they would back independence, with 47% against it.

The survey was conducted last week for the Sunday Times.

The poll found that Johnson has a personal approval rating of minus 37 north of the border, behind his leadership rival Jeremy Hunt, who shares an approval rating of minus 24 with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s rating is neutral while Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is on minus one.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s approval rating is minus 44 in Scotland.

A Scottish Conservative Party spokesman said: “No matter who wins the leadership race, Scotland is better off remaining part of the UK.

“There is no evidence the Scottish public have the appetite for a re-run of the 2014 vote.

“It is time instead for us to come together, to move on from constitutional division and focus on the things that matter.”

- Press Association