NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Majority of Scots would back independence in event of no-deal Brexit – poll

Sunday, April 28, 2019 - 09:43 AM

A majority of people in Scotland would vote for independence if there was a no-deal Brexit, polling has suggested.

The Panelbase survey for The Sunday Times Scotland found that Scots are currently 53% to 47% in favour of staying in the UK.

However, backing for Scottish independence appears to grow in the event of the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

In that scenario, support for independence rises to 52% and opposition falls to 48%, the poll found.

Meanwhile, a majority (59% to 41%) said they believe independence would be better for Scotland than a no-deal Brexit.

Scotland’s First Minister is expected to say it is time for the country to be independent (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Panelbase surveyed 1,018 voters in Scotland from April 18-24.

The poll was published on the second day of the SNP conference in Edinburgh, where party leader Nicola Sturgeon is expected to declare it is “time for Scotland to become independent”.

It comes just days after Ms Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, told MSPs there should be another vote on Scotland’s place in the UK before the next Holyrood elections in May 2021.

On Saturday, a YouGov poll for The Times Scotland also recorded growing support for independence, with 49% of Scots preparing to vote Yes, compared with 45% in YouGov’s poll for the newspaper last summer.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Synagogue shooting leaves one dead during Jewish holiday

More on this topic

UK Labour leadership under pressure over second Brexit referendum

Poll suggests support for Brexit Party stands at 13% ahead of European elections

Brexit extension intensifies damage to British economy

New rules will create ‘second class’ of EU citizens, MP warns

KEYWORDS

politicsScotlandScottish independence

More in this Section

Brain tumour patient, 13, first child to be scanned in pioneering machine

Woman and boy found dead at address in England

Ministers to be summoned before National Security Council leak inquiry

Poll suggests support for Brexit Party stands at 13% ahead of European elections


Lifestyle

Find the bee products to suit you

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »