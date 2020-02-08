Major League Baseball will not schedule any more promotion of Roger Waters

Major League Baseball will not schedule any more advertising on its platforms promoting former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters.

The leadership of the Jewish advocacy organisation B’nai B’rith International sent a letter to baseball commissioner Rob Manfred last month criticising the sport’s involvement in ticket sales for Waters’s This is Not a Drill tour.

MLB.com was among the organisations sponsoring ticket pre-sales.

B’nai B’rith president Charles O Kaufman and chief executive Daniel S Mariaschin called Waters “an avowed anti-Semite whose views on Jews and Israel far exceed the boundaries of civil discourse”.

MLB said the promotion was part of an ad buy by AEG/Concerts West for multiple concert tours.

B’nai B’rith said in a statement that MLB told it “there are no plans to schedule any more ads on the MLB platforms”.

MLB later confirmed B’nai B’rith’s statement was accurate.

Waters’s spokeswoman, Fran Curtis, did not immediately return a request for comment.