NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Major incident declared in UK after string of migrant Channel crossings over Christmas

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 06:00 PM

Britain's Home Secretary has declared the rising number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel a “major incident”.

Sajid Javid has asked for an urgent call with his French counterpart in a bid to tackle the problem which has seen attempts by migrants to cross the Channel over the Christmas period.

After two boats carrying 12 men from Syria and Iran were intercepted while they attempted to make the crossing on Friday, Mr Javid also appointed a “gold commander” to oversee the situation and give daily updates.

On Christmas Day more than 40 migrants tried to cross the sea and enter the UK (Gareth Fuller/PA)

St Stephen's Day saw three more migrants intercepted in a small boat, and on Thursday an inflatable boat carrying nine people was rescued by a lifeboat crew three miles off the coast of Sandgate in Kent.

Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes will visit Border Force officers in Dover on Saturday, alongside Mr Elphicke, to discuss the situation.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Border forceDoverMigrant boatsNational Crime AgencySajid JavidSandgate

Related Articles

Two migrant boats intercepted while making Channel crossing

Rescue boat carrying 300 migrants docks in Spain

British authorities urged to ‘get a grip’ after migrants make Channel crossing

Angela Merkel urges respect for migrants in speech at UN conference

More in this Section

Court records detail Spacey’s alleged encounter with teenager

Police arrest woman in the UK on suspicion of murdering two young children

New Russian weapon ‘renders missile defences useless’

4x4 crashes while crossing Iceland bridge, killing three and injuring four others


Lifestyle

Butts: The latest body obsession thanks to A-listers and social media

Taming my inner warrior with a man makeover

The Shape I'm In: The power of now with bestselling author Caroline Foran

5 health benefits of switching to rye bread

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »