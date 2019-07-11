News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Major fire breaks out at power plant in Moscow

Major fire breaks out at power plant in Moscow
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 12:46 PM

A major fire has erupted at an electricity generating power station in Moscow.

The Moscow Times reports between six to nine people have been injured.

Emergency services deployed more than 150 firefighters according to Spokesperson Zhanna Terekhova.

Footage of the blaze has been shared to social media, with reports of eye-witnesses claiming the flames reached 50 metres high.

More on this topic

Revenue seize two puppies in Dublin PortRevenue seize two puppies in Dublin Port

Father tells inquiry of horror of twins being infected with HIVFather tells inquiry of horror of twins being infected with HIV

AJ Pritchard says brother Curtis’s Love Island dance moves were ‘scarring’AJ Pritchard says brother Curtis’s Love Island dance moves were ‘scarring’

Google searches for ‘tennis coach’ treble during WimbledonGoogle searches for ‘tennis coach’ treble during Wimbledon

More in this Section

Six killed as deadly storm hits northern GreeceSix killed as deadly storm hits northern Greece

Investigation into anti-Semitism in Labour Party was ‘heartbreaking’Investigation into anti-Semitism in Labour Party was ‘heartbreaking’

‘Largest moveable land-based structure’ unveiled to confine Chernobyl debris‘Largest moveable land-based structure’ unveiled to confine Chernobyl debris

Tommy Robinson to be sentenced for contempt of courtTommy Robinson to be sentenced for contempt of court


Lifestyle

We love having our kids around. In theory…‘6 out of 10 parents’ dread the summer holidays – top tips for entertaining kids while staying sane

Twenty years after Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s premature death, her style still inspires the world over. Rachel Marie Walsh reflects on the enduring appeal of an American princess.Remembering a style icon: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy on the anniversary of her death

Singer/songwriter David Kitt likes to keep a close eye on his diet. Always on the move, his focus is on energy, not weight.Food of music: David Kitt on fueling his creativity

It was just two or three years ago when it first hit me hard that I have to change how I live; that we all do, for the sake of this planet. We have to start taking care of it. That way it’ll be somewhere our kids and theirs can live normally in the future, as we do today.Paul McGrath - ‘I have a platform and it’s my duty to use it for good’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »