Major fire breaks out at power plant in Moscow

A major fire has erupted at an electricity generating power station in Moscow.
The Moscow Times reports between six to nine people have been injured.
Emergency services deployed more than 150 firefighters according to Spokesperson Zhanna Terekhova.
Footage of the blaze has been shared to social media, with reports of eye-witnesses claiming the flames reached 50 metres high.
#BREAKING : #RUSSIA : Massive fire errupted at Thermal power station in #Mytishchi near #Moscow. Fire train has been sent to the place of fire and aviation is also alerted to extinguish the major fire at thermal power station. pic.twitter.com/nvmcLHAwUl— Conflict Intelligence Network 🌐 🇮🇳 (@ConflictTeam) July 11, 2019