Major disruption at London Euston after boy falls from bridge

Commuters travelling through London Euston are being faced with major disruption, after a boy was injured falling from a bridge.

All services from the central London station were suspended during rush hour while police dealt with the incident on Friday.

Metropolitan Police were called to Wembley Central station shortly before 4.30pm to reports of a boy falling from a bridge. The West Coast main line was closed on Friday evening (Sophie Morris/PA)

The boy, believed to be 14, was found injured at the scene.

Officers attended with London Fire Brigade and British Transport Police (BTP) and an air ambulance was called.

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 4.29pm to reports that a person was injured near to Wembley Central railway station.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene including our hazardous area response team and London’s Air Ambulance.

“Crews treated a man at the scene and he was taken to hospital by road.”

Pictures taken by commuters at the transport hub show the station concourse packed with people.

Some commuters were left in the dark after the power was shut off on trains travelling to and from Euston, with staff handing out glow sticks to passengers.

⚠️STATEMENT⚠️ We’d like to thank passengers for their patience after the serious trespass incident near Wembley Central this evening. Please check @nationalrailenq as disruption is expected on the West Coast main line for the rest of the day 👉 https://t.co/oKhHPKxyqN pic.twitter.com/eiZ8jg3Tyc — London Euston (@NetworkRailEUS) October 25, 2019

Network Rail said the West Coast main line was closed for a number of hours on Friday evening while emergency services dealt with the incident.

All lines have been reopened, said Network Rail, but they warned of “serious disruption” for passengers until end of service on Friday.

James Dean, managing director for Network Rail’s West Coast main line south route, said: “Our specialist teams have been working with the emergency services to deal with a serious trespass incident this evening near Wembley Central.

“We thank people for their patience while we try to get services back up and running.”