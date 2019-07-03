Mairead McGuinness re-elected First Vice-President of European Parliament

Mairead McGuinness has been re-elected First Vice-President of the European Parliament securing over 93% (618 votes in a valid poll of 661) of the votes in the Parliament in Strasbourg this evening.

The MEP who secured a massive 134,630 first preference votes topping the poll in the Midlands-North-West constituency in May’s European elections said she was deeply honoured to be re-elected as First Vice-President of the Parliament.

“I am truly humbled by the size of the support I have received from my colleagues across the Parliament in different political groupings, particularly given that over 60% of MEPs are new this term.

Being firm and fair is the hallmark of the way in which I operate and I will continue to do that in this new Parliament.

"I will continue to act in the best interests of European citizens, of those in Ireland and in my constituency of Midlands-North-West," she said.