Mairead McGuinness re-elected First Vice-President of European Parliament

Mairead McGuinness has been re-elected First Vice-President of the European Parliament securing over 93% (618 votes in a valid poll of 661) of the votes in the Parliament in Strasbourg this evening.
The MEP who secured a massive 134,630 first preference votes topping the poll in the Midlands-North-West constituency in May’s European elections said she was deeply honoured to be re-elected as First Vice-President of the Parliament.
“I am truly humbled by the size of the support I have received from my colleagues across the Parliament in different political groupings, particularly given that over 60% of MEPs are new this term.
"I will continue to act in the best interests of European citizens, of those in Ireland and in my constituency of Midlands-North-West," she said.