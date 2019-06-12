News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Maine becomes eighth state to legalise assisted suicide

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 09:34 PM

Maine has become the eighth state to legalise medically assisted suicide.

Democratic Governor Janet Mills signed the bill on Wednesday. She had previously said she was unsure about the measure.

The proposal had failed once in a statewide referendum and at least seven previous times in the Legislature.

The current bill passed by just one vote in the House and by a small margin in the Senate.

It would allow doctors to prescribe terminally ill people a fatal dose of medication.

Opponents had called on the governor to veto the bill they said puts the terminally ill in “grave danger”.

Supporters say the terminally ill should have the right to choose a peaceful end.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Facebook will not remove altered video of Mark Zuckerberg

More on this topic

White House candidate vows to pursue Donald Trump for ‘obstruction of justice’

Mother of killed children seeks mercy for ex-husband at his trial

Infowars to pay up over unauthorised Pepe the Frog posters

Watch: Jon Stewart gives emotional testimony at US congress over 9/11 victims’ fund

TOPIC: US

More in this Section

White House candidate vows to pursue Donald Trump for ‘obstruction of justice’

White House hopeful vows to overturn Trump ban on transgender troops

Russian police arrest demonstrators at protest against police abuse

‘Evil’ paedophile ex-football coach Bob Higgins jailed for more than 24 years


Lifestyle

Green team scoops top architectural awards

Mum's the word: Happy Father’s Day to all the men creating wonderful memories

A Question of Taste: Sean McDonnell

A proud history of quartets being at the fore of Cork music

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »