Madrid launches ban on most polluting cars

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 02:34 PM

Madrid has activated an anti-pollution order that significantly restricts private vehicles in the city centre, including a total ban on the most polluting cars.

The much-debated plan establishes a 472-hectare low-emission zone in the heart of the Spanish capital.

Petrol vehicles manufactured before 2000 and diesel ones registered prior to 2006 are banned from the area or will face a 90 euro (£80) fine.

A tourist poses for a photo on a sign painted on the road indicating the boundary of the centre of the city (Paul White/AP)

Only public buses, taxis, residents and some professional vehicles are exempt.

Electric, zero-emission cars are allowed in.

Some local politicians say the plan will have meagre effects on air quality and is a publicity stunt by the city’s mayor Manuela Carmena.

Ms Carmena, a left-wing former judge, said those opposed to the changes will get used to the restrictions and increase their use of public transport.

- Press Association


