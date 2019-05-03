NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Madeleine McCann: Scotland Yard apply for more funding as local police reportedly have 'new suspect'

By Rebecca Stiffe
Friday, May 03, 2019 - 05:50 PM

Twelve years ago today, three-year-old Madeleine McCann disappeared in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

When the Portugese case slowed, police in the UK began their own investigation in 2013, called Operation Grange which according to Sky News, has cost £11.75 million.

However, local media outlet Correio de Manhã reports that the Portuguese have identified a new suspect, though the Portuguese Judiciary Police have yet to confirm this information and a spokesperson refused to comment when contacted by the British Telegraph.

The small team in Scotland Yard, however, are now requesting more funds to continue the investigation into her disappearance.

An age progression of what Madeleine McCann would look like. Picture: PA.

The team is must apply every six months for Home Office funding in order to continue their investigation.

In November 2018, £150,000 was granted towards the investigation.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told Sky News: "We have active lines of inquiries and I think the public would expect us to see those through.

"A very small team continues to work on this case with Portuguese colleagues and we have put in an application to the Home Office for further funding."

More than a million evacuated as Cyclone Fani lashes India

Madeleine's parents posted on their official 'FindMadeleine' page that they would "like to fast forward the first couple of weeks of May".

They wrote: "Madeleine will be sixteen this month. It’s impossible to put into words just how that makes us feel.

"There is comfort and reassurance though in knowing that the investigation continues and many people around the world remain vigilant."

