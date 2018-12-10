NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Macron vows to use ‘all means’ to restore calm after protests

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 07:49 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised “all means” will be used to restore calm after the disruptive protests that have deeply shaken the nation.

On Monday night, Mr Macron addressed France for the first time since anti-tax protests around the country turned into rioting in Paris.

He acknowledged “anger and indignation” among the public over the cost of living, but he also said “no indulgence” would be given to people behind the protest violence.

French protests (Claude Paris/AP)

He said “no anger justifies” attacking police or looting stores, saying both threaten France’s cherished liberty.

Mr Macron promised to speed up tax relief for struggling workers and to scrap a tax hike for retirees.

He reiterated earlier promises to raise the minimum wage and pledged to abolish taxes on overtime pay starting on January 1, several months before schedule.

He also said a tax hike on pensioners would be scrapped.

All of the measures had been demanded by the yellow-vested protesters who have led four weeks of increasingly radicalised demonstrations against Mr Macron’s presidency.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Emmanuel Macronprotests

More in this Section

Nearly £100,000 spent in week promoting PM’s Brexit deal on Facebook

Donald Trump blames lawyer for hush money payments during campaign

India’s central bank boss quits amid rift with government

Angela Merkel urges respect for migrants in speech at UN conference


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Prepare financially now for mortgage hunting in 2019

Girls of tomorrow: iWish conference inspires young women to pursue STEM careers

Theatre review: Aladdin panto - Cork Opera House

Irish sci-fi blasts off: Tramp Press launches anthology of science fiction stories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »