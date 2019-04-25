NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Macron set to offer solutions to French yellow vest concerns

Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 09:17 AM

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to unveil his long-awaited plans to help overcome five months of yellow vest protests which have damaged his presidency.

Mr Macron will make a speech at the Elysee presidential palace based on three months of national debate aimed at addressing the protesters’ concerns through town hall meetings and collecting complaints online.

French President Emmanuel Macron hopes to address the concerns (Thibault Camus/AP)

He is expected to respond to concerns over sinking purchasing power with tax cuts for lower-income households and measures to boost pensions and help single parents.

He may also make it easier for ordinary people to initiate local referendums.

The protesters see the centrist president as favouring the rich and want more income equality.

Mr Macron initially planned to make his announcements last week, but postponed them when the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral broke out.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Former French PM Francois Fillon facing corruption trial

France seeks spend boost with eurozone partners

Renault board meets over Ghosn investigation

Mbappe strike continues PSG’s winning run

More in this Section

‘Long-term antibiotic use increases heart risk for older women’

Unseasonal fleas and flies blamed on global warming

Migrant boy, 3, found alone on US-Mexico border

Neo-Nazi accused tells UK jury she was pestered into Miss Hitler pageant entry


Lifestyle

Limerick is once again coming up with some innovative new artistic ventures

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »