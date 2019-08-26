News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Macron personally told Trump about Iran envoy’s G7 visit, source says

By Press Association
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 09:13 AM

A senior French official has said French President Emmanuel Macron personally told US President Donald Trump that Iran’s chief diplomat was invited as G7 leaders gathered for their summit.

The French official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive discussions, would not say when or how Mr Trump was informed of Sunday’s surprise arrival of Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

His visit has been considered a high-stakes gamble for Mr Macron, who is the host of the gathering in Biarritz.

Mr Zarif spent about five hours in Biarritz after his plane touched down at the airport, which has been closed since Friday to all flights unrelated to the official G7 delegations.

The official noted that Mr Macron and the US leader met for two hours on Saturday and discussed Iran at length, as well as at the informal group dinner Saturday night.

The final day of the summit will finish with a joint news conference between Mr Macron and Mr Turmp today, following meetings on climate change and how digitalisation is transforming the world.

- Press Association

