NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Macron measures to quell French protests 'will cost €10bn'

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 05:22 PM

Tax relief and other fiscal measures announced by French President Emmanuel Macron to try to calm nationwide protests will cost €10bn, the government has said.

In parliament, prime minister Edouard Philippe backed Mr Macron's measures, calling them "massive" and proof that he "has heard the anger".

After weeks of often violent demonstrations by so-called yellow vest protesters, the president responded on Monday with measures to boost the spending power of retirees and workers, including a €100 hike in the minimum monthly wage.

Retreating in the face of yellow vest demands is proving to be a costly exercise. The government says the total bill of conciliatory climbdowns so far will be around €10bn.

That includes around €6bn for Mr Macron's new measures announced on Monday and the estimated loss of €3.9bn the government will no longer levy from its now abandoned carbon tax hike on fossil fuels.

The protests, including blockades of roads, have also caused economic losses to businesses that have lost customers in city and town centres hit by rioting.

There have also been five protest-related deaths and 1,407 people injured, 46 of them seriously, according to the government's count.

READ MORE: Trump says ‘many candidates’ want chief of staff job

More demonstrations are expected on Saturday.

Mr Philippe said the government wants to make jobs pay better without hurting business competitiveness.

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said the government will make savings in the state budget to help finance the measures.


KEYWORDS

ParisParis protestsEmmanuel Macron

Related Articles

Almost 1,000 in custody as French police use tear gas in effort to quell protests

France deploys security forces amid fears of more riots

Disquiet in Paris and London: We are living in an era of revolution

France delays fuel tax rises and electricity and gas hikes amid protests

More in this Section

Israeli troops kill Palestinian after suspected car ramming

‘British couple’ in 70s held after large amount of cocaine found on cruise ship

'No renegotiation': Juncker deals May heavy blow on Brexit

'He has been clamouring for months' - Lib Dems want Corbyn to back no confidence debate


Lifestyle

Child’s love for Mary Poppins: UK children's Laureate breaks down the iconic nanny's reboot

Stepping out of the shade: Choose colour for this years festive partywear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »