Macron marks Second World War anniversary at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

French president Emmanuel Macron has relit the flame of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a ceremony to mark the 74th anniversary of the Second World War victory over Nazi Germany.

President Macron laid a wreath at the tomb under the Arc de Triomphe, surrounded by military officials and guests, including several veterans of the war and former presidents.

Commemorating the victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany on May 8 1945, 11 months after the D-Day landings in Normandy, is a ritual for French presidents. President Macron at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (Christian Hartmann, Pool via AP)

Horses of the Republican Guard escorted President Macron’s car up the Champs-Elysees Avenue to the monument.

The president also laid a wreath at the statue of Charles de Gaulle, the general revered for leading the French Resistance and later elected president.

- Press Association