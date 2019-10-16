News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Macron and Merkel try to showcase unity as Brexit looms

Macron and Merkel try to showcase unity as Brexit looms
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 06:02 PM

President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to demonstrate the solidity of the French-German relationship at a meeting in southern France, one day before a key EU summit that may approve a divorce deal with Britain.

They started with a visit to the headquarters of plane-maker Airbus, widely seen as a symbol of European industrial cooperation, near the city of Toulouse.

The company, which is holding its 50th anniversary celebrations this year, has production and manufacturing facilities in countries including Germany, Spain and Britain.

Mr Macron and Ms Merkel had lunch inside a training A350 airbus — where a long table had been set — with high school students and apprentices preparing for a career in aircraft industry.

They were then due to hold bilateral talks in Toulouse, before a joint French-German cabinet meeting.

Mr Macron and Ms Merkel were to discuss Brexit as EU and British officials were scrambling to strike a deal before Thursday’s summit in Brussels — the last one planned for before Britain’s scheduled departure from the EU on October 31.

The French and German delegations, including key ministers from both governments, were also planning talks on global trade tensions, the fight against climate change, European defence projects and how to defend EU copyright rules, Mr Macron’s office said.

Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel share a lunch with high school children and apprentices in Toulouse (Frederic Scheiber/AP)
Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel share a lunch with high school children and apprentices in Toulouse (Frederic Scheiber/AP)

French and German defence ministers will try to elaborate common rules on arms exports during a defence security council.

Both countries decided to halt weapons exports to Turkey after the offensive in northeast Syria last week.

Germany has also banned defence industry exports to Saudi Arabia over the war in Yemen — while France has not.

READ MORE

Summit scenarios: How the Brussels trip may play out for Johnson’s Brexit quest

Later today, after a joint news conference, Mr Macron and Ms Merkel will welcome incoming European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for a dinner with members of the European Round Table of Industrialists, a group gathering over 50 major European multinational companies.

They are expected to discuss the US decision to put tariffs worth 7.5 billion dollars (£5.8bn) on EU goods such as wine, cheese and olive oil, following a green light from the World Trade Organisation in a case involving illegal EU subsidies for Airbus.

The tariffs, to take effect on Friday, will be 10% for EU aircraft and 25% for everything else.

Angela MerkelEmmanuel MacronEUFranceGermanyToulouse

More in this Section

Harry Dunn death: ‘Fugitive’ wife could face arrest if she tries to leave USHarry Dunn death: ‘Fugitive’ wife could face arrest if she tries to leave US

May raises questions over Queen’s Speech immigration and justice plansMay raises questions over Queen’s Speech immigration and justice plans

Hillsborough match commander ‘deep in thought’ before giving order, court toldHillsborough match commander ‘deep in thought’ before giving order, court told

Celebrities supporting Extinction Rebellion admit to being hypocritesCelebrities supporting Extinction Rebellion admit to being hypocrites


Lifestyle

Munster offers so many hidden gems with bargains, ideas and must-have products for the interiors enthusiast who is always on the lookout for something new, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Made in Munster: So many treasure troves for the interiors enthusiast

Aileen Lee in conversation with ceramist Hedi O'Neill.Made in Munster: 'My advice? Be free in your style’ - Ceramist Hedi O'Neill

Red lips are hot for autumn but can you make them part of your everyday makeup? Rachel Marie Walsh thinks so.Code red: Making a statement with red lipstick for the everyday look

Welcome to the Autumn/Winter edition of ieStyle.Don't miss the Irish Examiner's free glossy 'ieStyle' magazine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »