Mac Miller overdose death: Third man charged with drug offences

By Press Association
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 09:50 PM

A third man has been arrested and charged with drug offences in connection with the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.

Steven Walter is suspected of selling counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl that Miller possessed before he died of an accidental overdose last year of cocaine, alcohol and the powerful opioid.

Walter is accused of being the source of the pills that another man, Cameron Pettit, sold to Miller.

Ryan Reavis, 36, who was arrested in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, this week is accused of serving as Walter’s “runner,” who delivered the pills to Pettit.

Ryan Reavis is charged with drugs offences (Havasu City Police Department/AP)
Ryan Reavis is charged with drugs offences (Havasu City Police Department/AP)

Walter, who is on supervised release over a 2005 drug case, remains in custody.

A Pittsburgh native whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick, Miller’s lyrics included frank discussion of his depression and drug use, earning him fans among some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

He was also in a two-year relationship with Ariana Grande that ended earlier in 2018. After his death she posted an affectionate video of him on her Instagram page and released a song, Thank U Next, that lovingly mentioned him.

Miller was one of several musicians whose deaths have been linked in recent years to a national wave of opioid abuse and overdoses.

Prince died in 2016 when he took counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl that looked like a generic version of the painkiller Vicodin.

Matthew Roberts, guitarist for the band 3 Doors Down, also died of an overdose in 2016, and had fentanyl and hydrocodone in his system.

- Press Association

