Mac Miller death: Second man arrested on drugs charges

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 07:54 PM

An Arizona man has become the second person arrested on drugs charges connected to the investigation into the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.

Havasu City police said that Ryan Reavis, 36, has been charged with possession of marijuana and prescription drugs.

He was also charged with two weapons offences. Reavis is being held on 50,000 dollar bail and has not entered a plea.

Ryan Reavis faces drugs charges (Havasu City Police Department/AP)
Police gave no details on the connection but said the arrest was the result of the investigation into the overdose death of Miller, who died a year ago in his Los Angeles home.

Earlier this month, 28-year-old Cameron Pettit was charged with selling Miller drugs before his death. He has not yet entered a plea in the case.

A Pittsburgh native whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick, Miller’s lyrics included frank discussion of his depression and drug use, earning him fans among some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

He was also in a two-year relationship with Ariana Grande that ended earlier in 2018. After his death she posted an affectionate video of him on her Instagram page and released a song, Thank U Next, that lovingly mentioned him.

Miller was one of several musicians whose deaths have been linked in recent years to a national wave of opioid abuse and overdoses.

Prince died in 2016 when he took counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl that looked like a generic version of the painkiller Vicodin.

Matthew Roberts, guitarist for the band 3 Doors Down, also died of an overdose in 2016, and had fentanyl and hydrocodone in his system.

- Press Association

Mac Miller

