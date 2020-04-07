News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Lufthansa retires big jets and says air travel rebound could take years

Lufthansa retires big jets and says air travel rebound could take years
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 05:37 PM

German airline group Lufthansa has said it is permanently removing some of its large aircraft from service and reducing capacity for the long term.

It added that it will take years for demand for air travel to return to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said in a statement that it was retiring six Airbus A-380s, five Boeing 747-400s and seven Airbus A340-600 aircraft, a step that anticipates less traffic long term at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs in Germany.

The firm was unable to say what eventually would happen to the planes given lack of demand for aircraft at the moment but it was clear they would not fly for Lufthansa again.

The statement gave a downbeat assessment of the prospects for a recovery in air travel, saying that management “does not expect a quick return of the air travel industry to the level before the coronavirus”.

It added: “By its estimation it will take months, before the global travel restrictions are fully lifted and years before worldwide demand for air travel corresponds to the pre-crisis level.”

The company said it was ceasing operations for its Germanwings brand, speeding up a move already decided before the crisis.

Its Eurowings low-cost division would retire 10 Airbus A320s, while its SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines group members would also reduce their fleets, in the case of SWISS by foregoing delivery of already ordered aircraft.

Currently, 700 of the group’s 760 planes are parked as air traffic has dwindled.

AirlinesGermanyLufthansaTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Nappy DNA test claim aired amid Assange anonymity battleNappy DNA test claim aired amid Assange anonymity battle

Paris bans outdoor sports activities between 10am-7pmParis bans outdoor sports activities between 10am-7pm

British man jailed over coronavirus cough assault on officersBritish man jailed over coronavirus cough assault on officers

Blood plasma from Covid-19 survivors ‘improved symptoms of severely ill patients’Blood plasma from Covid-19 survivors ‘improved symptoms of severely ill patients’


Lifestyle

During the night of September 4, 2018, Billie Eilish ‘killed herself’ — in a dream. “I jumped off a building,” she said. What was most alarming about it was how little it alarmed her.Billie Eilish defies your expectations and sings her own life story

In a new daily feature, Arts editor Des O'Driscoll lists the best things on the box for the evening aheadTuesday's TV highlights: The past revisited

Don’t ask me which week it is at this stage — I wouldn’t be surprised to wake up one of these mornings and discover that it’s Christmas Day,Learner Dad: "I’m an Irish male born before 1990, so tears are not an option"

From DIY face masks to luxurious manicures, these will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.10 at-home beauty treatments to feel like you’re at a spa

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »