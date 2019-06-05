News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Love Island’s Montana Brown hopes Mike Thalassitis’ memory lives on

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 01:01 PM

Former Love Island star Montana Brown has urged people to keep the memory of her fellow contestant Mike Thalassitis alive.

Ms Brown attended the inquest into the 26-year-old’s death, alongside his parents and brother in north London today.

She urged people to be “a little bit nicer, little bit kinder” to each other, and said she had changed the way she lives since Mr Thalassitis died in March.

Montana Brown hugs Mike Thalassitis’ mother Shirley after an inquest into his death (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking outside North London Coroner’s Court, after a conclusion of suicide had been recorded, Ms Brown said people need to remember it’s “nice to be nice”.

She said: “I think when someone dies in this way that you don’t give up on the memory and I think a lot of people are scared to talk about it but I think it’s important to let his memory live on and to also remember the importance of why this happened and to change your own life on what terrible, terrible, terrible thing has happened to Mike.

“So just like I said in my speech at his funeral I think everyone should be a little bit nicer, little bit kinder.

“It’s such an awful world that we live in so it’s just nice to be nice, so I’ve definitely changed the way that I live my life and I urge people to do the same.”

Love IslandMike ThalassitisMontana BrownTOPIC:

