Louvre pyramid architect IM Pei dies aged 102

Friday, May 17, 2019 - 12:04 AM

IM Pei, the globe-trotting architect who revived the Louvre museum in Paris with a giant glass pyramid and captured the spirit of rebellion at the multi-shaped Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the US, has died aged 102.

His death was confirmed on Thursday by a spokesman at his New York architecture firm.

Mr Pei’s works ranged from the trapezoidal addition to the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC to the chiselled towers of the National Centre of Atmospheric Research that blend in with the reddish mountains in Boulder, Colorado.

IM Pei helped reinvigorate the Louvre Museum (Mike Egerton/PA)

His buildings added elegance to landscapes worldwide with their powerful geometric shapes and grand spaces.

Among them are the striking steel and glass Bank of China skyscraper in Hong Kong and John F Kennedy Memorial Library in Boston.

- Press Association

