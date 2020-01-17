Louvre closed amid strikes over pension plans in Paris

The Louvre museum in Paris has been forced to close after dozens of people blocked the entrance in a protest against the French government’s plans to overhaul the pension system.

The Leonardo Da Vinci exhibit marking the 500th anniversary of the Italian master’s death, which is displayed at the Louvre, was also closed as a result, the museum said.

Several dozen protesters, including some Louvre employees, staged the demonstration after an appeal from several trade unions against Emmanuel Macron’s planned changes to the retirement system, which they said will “lower everyone’s pensions”.

It is the first time since the protest movement began on December 5 that the Louvre and the Leonardo exhibit were fully closed.

About 30,000 people visit the museum every day.

Some videos on social media showed angry visitors booing at protesters to express their disappointment.

The weeks of strikes and protests have hit public transportation and disrupted schools, hospitals, courthouses and even opera houses and the Eiffel Tower.