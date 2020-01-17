News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Louvre closed amid strikes over pension plans in Paris

Louvre closed amid strikes over pension plans in Paris
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 12:48 PM

The Louvre museum in Paris has been forced to close after dozens of people blocked the entrance in a protest against the French government’s plans to overhaul the pension system.

The Leonardo Da Vinci exhibit marking the 500th anniversary of the Italian master’s death, which is displayed at the Louvre, was also closed as a result, the museum said.

Several dozen protesters, including some Louvre employees, staged the demonstration after an appeal from several trade unions against Emmanuel Macron’s planned changes to the retirement system, which they said will “lower everyone’s pensions”.

It is the first time since the protest movement began on December 5 that the Louvre and the Leonardo exhibit were fully closed.

About 30,000 people visit the museum every day.

Some videos on social media showed angry visitors booing at protesters to express their disappointment.

The weeks of strikes and protests have hit public transportation and disrupted schools, hospitals, courthouses and even opera houses and the Eiffel Tower.

FranceLouvreParisTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

East Africa hit by most serious locust outbreak in 25 yearsEast Africa hit by most serious locust outbreak in 25 years

Farage accuses Government of being embarrassed by Brexit over Big Ben farceFarage accuses Government of being embarrassed by Brexit over Big Ben farce

Tommy Robinson video admissible in football banning order case – judgeTommy Robinson video admissible in football banning order case – judge

Scotland Yard refers itself to police watchdog again over Operation MidlandScotland Yard refers itself to police watchdog again over Operation Midland


Lifestyle

They have absolutely nothing really to do with Jerusalem or indeed with any type of artichoke, so what exactly are these curious little tubers?Currabinny Cooks: Exploring the versatility of Jerusalem artichokes

Arlene Harris talks to three women who have stayed on good terms with their ex.The ex-factor: Three women on staying friends with their former partner

A child sleep expert outlines simple things to do during the day to help children settle better at night.10 clever daytime hacks to help your child get a good night’s sleep

Isabel Conway unveils the top travel trends for the year ahead.The travel trends for 2020: From the ‘skip-gen’ vacation to vegan breaks

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »