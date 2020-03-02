News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Louvre closed amid debate over France’s Covid-19 measures

Louvre closed amid debate over France’s Covid-19 measures
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 02:58 PM

Tourists trying to visit the Louvre Museum on Monday were out of luck, as the world’s most visited museum stayed closed for a second straight day because of workers’ worries about the potential spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Most of the Paris landmark’s 9.6 million visitors last year came from other countries, and the museum that houses the Mona Lisa and other treasures welcomes tens of thousands of people every day.

While unions held meetings with management and the Culture Ministry on Monday, disappointed crowds huddled under umbrellas outside the Louvre’s famed pyramid.

By afternoon no compromise had been reached, and the museum remained shut.

General view of The Louvre Museum (Mike Egerton/PA)
General view of The Louvre Museum (Mike Egerton/PA)

The French government on Saturday banned any indoor gatherings larger than 5,000 people to prevent the spread of the virus, so on Sunday, Louvre workers said that should apply to their workplace too and blocked the museum from opening.

About 250 Louvre workers, mainly those who guard the treasured artworks or greet visitors, voted Monday to stay off the job until management presents a clearer plan of how it is dealing with the virus threat, said Andre Sacristin, a Louvre employee and union representative for its staffers.

He acknowledged that there have been no cases traced to the Louvre thus far, but said, “If tomorrow there is a case at the Louvre, we need to know the plan” for workers and visitors.

Some workers want masks, or for visitors to undergo temperature checks.

A tourist wearing a mask makes a selfie outside the Louvre museum (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)
A tourist wearing a mask makes a selfie outside the Louvre museum (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)

Addressing the frustration of tourists from around the world stuck in the rain, he said: “We regret this.

“It’s not our wish to close the Louvre. … What we want to welcome tourists is to have measures that protect them as well as us.”

The museum’s managing director, Maxence Langlois-Berthelot, said it was “keeping a close eye on the situation and is ready to take action as and when necessary”.

He acknowledged the “legitimate concern” of the workers, but said the number of visitors in each room of the Louvre is well below 5,000 at any given time, so that does not warrant closing the museum.

France has reported 130 cases of the virus, and more than half of the country’s regions now have at least one case.

coronavirusCovid-19LouvreTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Police surround shopping centre as ’30 people taken hostage’Police surround shopping centre as ’30 people taken hostage’

US authorities report second death from coronavirusUS authorities report second death from coronavirus

North Korea fires two unidentified projectilesNorth Korea fires two unidentified projectiles

Coronavirus: Asian markets bounce back slowly after heavy lossesCoronavirus: Asian markets bounce back slowly after heavy losses


Lifestyle

Add stylish accents with an eye-catching trailing plant in a hanging pot or planter, writes Hannah Stephenson.Plants: Finding the right one for the right spot

Tired of the same old routine sun holidays, Roisin Burke quenched her thirst for adventure with a trip to Seville’s idyllic countryside.Looking for a holiday with a difference? Try some 'off the grid' adventures

Happy Birthday to Green Man Wines in Terenure who had their fifth anniversary recentlyWine with Leslie Williams: Food-friendly natural wines

Art draws the masses.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: The art of tourism

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »